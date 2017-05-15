Child bitten by snake at NC elementary school

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WFMY) – A young child was bitten by a snake on the school playground during recess at Pleasant Garden Elementary on Monday.

According to Nora Murray, Guilford County Schools spokesperson, the child reported they were bitten and 911 was immediately called. The student was taken to a local hospital and treated. Parents were alerted via a phone call from the principal.

Murray said the principal canceled recess for the rest of the day and “preventative measures” were put in place. Murray is expected to release details about the “preventative measures” later this afternoon.

The snake was not located. It’s unclear what kind of snake or where the snake bit the child.