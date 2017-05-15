Dry and warm for work week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mother’s Day was bright, dry and warm; and that will be the rule for the work week ahead. A dry weak cold front will slip through Monday afternoon from the northeast, but most people will not notice it as skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be close to Sunday’s levels.

Skies will be clear Monday night and Tuesday with high pressure building in from the north. Temperatures will continue to warm; highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 80s and approach 90 on Wednesday. Humidity levels will stay low, so even though Wednesday will be near 90, it won’t feel like a 90 in the middle of summer.

Thursday will continue the dry weather pattern with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through late Friday, so an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

For next weekend, skies should be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm each day, otherwise temperatures will drop back to the middle 80s, which will still be above our normal high of 79.

Today will be mainly sunny with a high of 83. Winds will be north-northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 56. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm. The high will be 86. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night will be clear. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. The high will be near 90, winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 89; after a morning low of 67.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day shower or storm. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 66.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

