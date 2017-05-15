Durham 10-year-old in stable condition after being shot while sleeping

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 10-year-old girl who was injured when a bullet came through the ceiling and struck her as she slept is in stable condition, police confirmed Monday.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Garrett Road.

Daisy Medina was transported to Duke University Hospital where as of Sunday night she was in critical condition.

Durham police confirmed Monday morning Daisy Media was in stable condition.

The bullet came through the ceiling from a second-floor apartment above where Daisy Medina was sleeping, her father Jose Medina told CBS North Carolina.

Jose Medina said his daughter was shot in the stomach and is expected to recover.

Daisy Medina is a fourth grade student at Creekside Elementary School.

No one was in the apartment where police believed the bullet came from when officers searched it.

No suspects are in custody at this time and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Scozzafava at (919) 560-4583 extension 29357 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Sunday afternoon, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis released a statement about the incident.

I am deeply disturbed and incensed at this act of violence, which resulted in the serious injury to an innocent sleeping child. The Durham Police Department is committed to identifying the individuals responsible for discharging the weapon used in this incident, and pursuing appropriate charges against all involved.”