Durham Blues and Brews Festival brings craft beer, music to downtown

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday’s Durham Blues and Brews Festival in downtown looks to blend craft beer and music in a unique experience.

The Festival is a fund-raising effort for the Exchange Club of Greater Durham – a service-oriented civic club.

Blues and Brews, a music festival that only serves craft beer, started in 2015 that looks to benefit the Durham community.

So far, Durham Blues and Brews Festival has donated $50,000 to Durham causes.

This year, the festival will occur from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Durham’s Central park at 501 Foster St.

CBS North Carolina’s Sean Maroney will emcee the festival.

Tickets can be purchased here.