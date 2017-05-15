Durham city budget proposal includes tax hike

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed property tax increase in Durham would be used to assist in affordable housing.

At Monday night’s council meeting, City Manager Tom Bonfield proposed a 1.79 cent tax increase for next year’s budget.

This would be roughly $32 more per year for a home valued at $180,000.

The budget $429.4 million plan is a 6.1 percent increase from last year, and includes a $189.4 million for services covered by the general fund, a nearly 5 percent increase from last year, the city said in a news release.

The city’s budget plan has 53 new positions including 30 new firefighters to staff Station #17 in southeast Durham, according to city officials.

Also included is nearly $1.7 million in funds for the Durham police Take-Home Car program, which encourages officers to live in Durham neighborhoods

The budget plan also funds replacing and upgrading electronic equipment for programs such as the police body-worn cameras, officials said.

After a public hearing on June 5, final budget approval is set for June 19 by the Durham City Council.