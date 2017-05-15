Excessive caffeine led to heart problems that killed SC teen

By Published:

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A coroner says a 16-year-old South Carolina high school student who collapsed and died in a classroom had heart problems caused by drinking too much caffeine.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said at a news conference Monday that Davis Cripe drank a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonalds and an energy drink in the two hours before his heart fell out of rhythm at Spring Hill High School near Chapin on April 26.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Watts says parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.

Cripe’s father says he was a good son who would never touch alcohol or drugs and he hopes the teen’s death will save other lives by showing the dangers of excessive caffeine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s