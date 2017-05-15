Find out where kids eat free in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you get tired of your kids asking you “what’s for dinner?” – we have some great options.

You can get a free kids meal at Tijauana Flats with the purchase of an adult entrée on Sunday.

Locations across the Triangle participate in the deal.

If you’re not in the mood for Mexican, how do subs sound?

Kids also get a free kids meal today at Jersey Mike’s.

And if you’re feeling more like American cuisine, Nantucket Grill is serving up free food for the kids.

Again, its one free kids meal with each paying adult at all of Nantucket Grill’s three Triangle locations.

CBS North Carolina is telling you where kids eat free all week so it’s always a good idea to double check though before ordering.

If you have a favorite spot, be sure to share it on my Facebook page @WNCN Maggie Newland!