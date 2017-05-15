Man dies after streaming suicide on Facebook Live, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS) – A man who reportedly streamed his suicide on Facebook Live has died at a hospital in Tennessee, officials said Monday.

CBS affiliate WREG-TV reports the 33-year-old man — who witnesses identify as Jared McLemore — doused himself with kerosene around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in a parking lot located across the street from a bar where his ex-girlfriend works.

In the video, a witness accidentally knocks over the kerosene can while attempting to help the man, which subsequently sets him ablaze. Frantic screams are heard in the background as the man runs into a crowded bar. Patrons threw shirts on top of him in an effort to smolder the flames, WREG reported.

The man’s death joins a growing number of incidents to occur on Facebook Live, which point to the social network’s inability to fully control the service. But in this case, there may have been more to the story, WREG reported.

Court records show the victim was arrested in August 2016 after he strangled his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her on two separate occasions, the station reported. Police say he was ordered to undergo mental evaluations and was sentenced to probation in April 2017.

In recent months, Facebook has repeatedly been under fire for how it polices violent content and monitors the flow of live videos posted to the site. In an effort to try to prevent gruesome videos from spreading, Facebook has promised a review of the reporting tools people use to flag violent videos.

The social media site attracts nearly two billion users per month.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or get more information on their website, suicidepreventionlifeline.org.