NC man kills girlfriend in shooting on Mother’s Day, deputies say

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Walstonburg man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Mother’s Day.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE AND TO SEE MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

The incident happened Sunday night.

Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith said his deputies responded to the report of a person shot on Bel Air Drive. But before they arrived on

But before they arrived on scene, 63-year-old James Thomas Williams stopped the deputies and confessed to the crime, turning himself in, Smith said.

Deputies headed to the scene, confirming the death of Jacqueline Winstead, 44, of Elm City.

She had been fatally shot.

Williams was placed under arrest and charged with an open count of murder. He’s in jail under no bond.

