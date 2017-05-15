NC woman stabs man after girl texts his phone, deputies say

IRON STATION, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lincoln County woman is accused of stabbing a man after he received a text from another girl Saturday, deputies say.

Deputies say a dispute started between 35-year-old Jamaica Williams and 32-year-old Ronshawn Marquis Brooks on Oakwood Circle in Iron Station.

After Williams noticed another girl texting Brooks’ phone, deputies say she grabbed a baseball bat and struck him in the hand before stabbing him with a knife multiple times, “causing severe bleeding.”

Brooks went to CHS Lincoln for treatment.

Williams was arrested after attempting to flee the scene and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, resist delay and obstruct a public officer, failure to stop for a siren, speeding to elude arrest, and displaying a fictitious registration plate.

She was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $26,000 secured bond.