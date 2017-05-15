Noose found on Moore County high school campus

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A noose was found Saturday hanging from a tree Saturday on the campus of Union Pines High School in Cameron, Moore County Schools officials confirmed.

The noose was removed and school officials said it was not present during school hours.

Officials said a photo of the noose was posted to social media Friday and police were alerted.

A student admitted to making the noose out of packing twine and hanging about 8-feet off the ground in a tree near the bus parking lot.

District officials said the noose was created in connection with a conversation about teen suicide.

The creation of the noose was not racially motivated, officials said.

No charges will be filed.

