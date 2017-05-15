Stop sticks used to end chase with impaired NC Spanish teacher, police say

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WFMY) — A Wheatmore High School teacher was arrested Saturday morning after leading authorities on a high speed chase into Ramseur.

Elizabeth Johnson Palma, 31, was arrested Saturday morning and charged by Ramseur Police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office after about a 30-minute chase through Randolph County.

Palma faces charges of driving while impaired and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

The chase began in Asheboro and continued down Highway 22 into Ramseur shortly after midnight.

A Randolph Deputy and Asheboro police officer tried to pull Palma over unsuccessfully before she entered Ramseur.

Sgt. David Jessup with the Ramseur police used stop sticks to deflate Palma’s tires near the intersection of Coleridge Road and Foushee Road around 12:30 a.m.

Palma’s charges included Resisting a Public Officer and Reckless Driving.

Randolph County Schools Public Information Officer Tim Moody says Palma is a Spanish teacher at Wheatmore High School and was suspended with pay as a result of the incident.

Ramseur police say Palma’s license will be suspended for one year.