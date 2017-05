GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro Police say two men were hit and killed by an Amtrak train Monday evening.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. at Lowdermilk Street and Franklin Blvd.

A lieutenant on the scene tells us foul play is not suspected.

Police say the conductor reported the men were standing in the middle of the tracks.

No names or ages have been released.

Police say loitering tends to be a problem in that area.