Raleigh City Council to discuss Six Forks Road plan Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is discussing how to make your commute better on one of the most traveled roads in the city.

The plan calls for widening parts of the road, from Rowan Street to Lynn Road. It would also add a median and bike paths.

Now city leaders want input from drivers who know what some of the biggest of the problems are.

The changes they want to make would start next to North Hills at Rowan Street.

Because of continuous growth in the area, city leaders know traffic will only get worse.

Some drivers already avoid the area entirely during rush hour.

That’s why the city is unveiling a plan to widen sections of the four-lane road and build a median and bike paths.

The part of Six Forks Road affected would be the 2.3-mile section from Rowan to the intersection of Lynn Road.

City council voted down a plan last year to expand the portion of Six Forks Road to six lanes.

City planners came back this year with a more cost-effective option.

Right now there is a public feedback period online where you can give your opinion before the city council makes its decision.

The Raleigh City Council will be discussing the issue in a work session Tuesday.