Raleigh man charged with multiple child sex crimes being held on $4.1M bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing multiple child sex crime charges involving a girl under 15 years old, according to arrest warrants.

Jonathan Ross Carroll, 32, of the 5400 block of Otters Run Court is facing felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, and statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger.

According to the warrant, the crimes occurred over a period of time lasting from Jan. 1, 2016 to Jan. 31 of this year and then again from Feb. 1 until Feb. 28.

Carroll previously received probation in a misdemeanor sexual battery case in June 2012, criminal records show.

Carroll is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $4.1 million bond.

He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance today.