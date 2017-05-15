Raleigh teen charged with raping 16-year-old girl in Wake Tech parking lot

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh high school student is facing a rape charge after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the parking lot of Wake Tech’s north campus, according to Wake Tech Campus Police and school officials.

Randy Bladermer Chavez-Argueta, 18, of the 1200 block of Kavkaz Street, has been charged with one count of second-degree forcible rape in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl that Wake Tech police say occurred in parking lot “G” at the community college on March 30.

Chavez-Argueta is a Wake Early College of Health and Sciences student, according to Wake County Public Schools officials.

The 18-year-old was arrested on May 12. Last week, the principal of the high school called Wake Early College parents with a message regarding the student’s arrest.

Wake County Public Schools released the content of the message:

This is Lisa Cummings, Principal of Wake Early College of Health and Sciences.

I am calling to inform you about an incident that’s affecting our school today.

Today, Wake Tech Campus Police charged one of our students in connection with an alleged sexual assault on Wake Tech’s Northern Wake Campus.

I want to assure you that all of us at Wake Early College care deeply about the safety and well-being of all of our students.

If your student wants to discuss any concerns that they might have, please let them know that they can come and speak with us. If you have any concerns as well, you can contact us by calling the school office at 919-212-5800. Please know that I care about our students and our school and know that all of us at Wake Early College will continue to be committed to providing a safe environment focused on teaching and learning.”

Wake Tech’s vice president of communications and public relations, Laurie Clowers, released a statement to CBS North Carolina regarding the on-campus rape:

The Wake Tech campus community is deeply troubled by these allegations. The safety and well being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is most important, as we work hard to maintain a safe and secure learning environment. Acts of violence or unlawful behavior of any kind will not be tolerated.”

Chavez-Argueta is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.

