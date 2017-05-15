UNC athlete-agent case headed to trial

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former UNC athlete accused of helping funnel money to Tar Heel football players back in 2010 will go to trial later this year.

Christopher Hawkins pleaded not guilty to four charges Monday morning – including athlete-agent inducement.

Hawkins was arrested in May 2015 for providing former player Robert Quinn thousands of dollars and helping him sell game-used equipment in 2010.

Hawkins is also accused of improperly contacting a UNC player in 2013 to talk about representation.

He is out on bond while he waits for his trial date set in late November.

Willie Barley, who’s also been charged in this case, was scheduled to appear Monday, according to the assistant district attorney.

Barley’s case was continued for next month.