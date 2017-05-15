US-70 eastbound in Garner back open following crash, pin-in

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Eastbound U.S. Route 70 Business in Garner has been reopened after it was shut down following a crash Monday morning, according to emergency communications officials.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE TRAFFIC MAPS

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, one vehicle slammed into the back of another and became wedged underneath. The driver of the vehicle that’s wedged underneath is pinned in, authorities said.

The pin-in crash occurred in the 2100 block of eastbound U.S. 70 Business near Walnut Drive.

There’s no word on injuries at this time.

The scene has been cleared and all lanes are now open. Traffic is returning to normal but there may still be some delays.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated the road would be reopened around 10 a.m. but it actually reopened at 9 a.m.