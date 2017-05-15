Wake County unveils 2018 budget plan of $1.26 billion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County’s manager revealed his budget plan for the 2018 fiscal year on Monday afternoon.

Wake County Manager Jim Hartmann unveiled the $1.26 billion budget during a meeting with county commissioners.

The budget includes a 1.45 cent property tax increase, which breaks down to an extra $39 per year on a home worth $270,000, officials said.

Hartmann said that a key increase in the budget is an extra $1.6 million that would increase pay for the Wake County Detention Officers.

Officials pointed out that on average 67 new residents move to Wake County per day and that Wake is second-fastest growing county in the United States of counties that have more than 1 million people.

“The FY18 Recommended Budget would make a significant investment in public safety particularly in Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County EMS,” a Tweet from the county said.

Hartmann’s proposed budget will go to county commissioners next.