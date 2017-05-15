Warrant: Man left stepson in car while robbing Raleigh Macy’s store at knifepoint

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fuquay-Varina man faces charges after police said he left his stepson in the car while he stole two Fitbits by pulling a knife on a Macy’s security guard.

Kyle Andrew Fiske, 29, was arrested Friday after police said he attempted to steal two Fitbit watches from the Macy’s on Sumner Boulevard in Raleigh.

A warrant says Fiske pulled a 5-inch pocket knife on the store’s loss prevention officer as he left the store with the merchandise valued at close to $300.

Fiske also left his stepson in the car while he stole the merchandise from the Macy’s, warrants say. The child is under the age of 16.

Fiske was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor child abuse.

He received a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

