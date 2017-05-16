2 pedestrians seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Chapel Hill

Google maps image of the area near 333 West Rosemary Street.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were crossing a street in Chapel Hill were seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on West Rosemary Street in the crosswalk in front of Shortbread Lofts at 333 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill police said.

The pedestrians were taken to UNC Hospital Emergency Room with serious injuries from the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was cited with failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.

No names have been released by authorities.

