Alamo Drafthouse to open 660-seat theater with restaurant, beer hall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 11-secreen, 660-seat theater with a restaurant and beer hall featuring 36 local beers on tap is set to open in east Raleigh by the end of the year.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be opening in the Longview Shopping Center on New Bern Avenue this year, according to a press release sent out Tuesday morning.

There are 21 other locations either opened or opening this year across the country, according to their website.

According to the release, Alamo Drafthouse will feature not just new releases, but indie, foreign and class films, as well as special events. All theaters will have 4K projection, dynamic surround sound and all 660 seats will be “luxury recliners.”

Theaters will also have the ability to show 35mm classic and new, non-digital releases, according to the release.

Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League said in the release that it took more than five years “to find the ideal location…in Raleigh.”

League said he loves Raleigh and North Carolina, but became concerned by the passage of House Bill 2. He decided to bring an Alamo Drafthouse to Raleigh despite his concerns.

“We love Raleigh. We have family here and have spent a lot of time in North Carolina. That said, we’ve been troubled by the implications of House Bill 2 and the attempts to limit rights of the LGBTQ community in North Carolina. Rather than walking away from this community, however, we are committing our support and making our stance very clear,” he said. “We support the unconditional repeal of HB2 and have designed our restroom facilities to be adaptable to a future without binary constraints. We will also actively support LGBTQ programming, events and fundraisers at the theater. We’re excited to break ground and look forward to being a contributing member of the Raleigh community.”

In addition to the movies, guests will be able to order food and drinks from servers during the movie. Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early to “enjoy the pre-show entertainment.” The press release states that instead of advertising, the Alamo Drafthouse shows rare and funny movie clips themed to whatever movie is being shown in that theater.

The Alamo Drafthouse is also well-known to those who have ever seen a movie at an Alamo location that there is a zero tolerance policy for those who talk or text during the movie.

The company has a PSA featuring an angry voicemail left by a customer who was kicked out for texting during a movie.

WARNING: This video contains VERY STRONG language that some may find offensive

According to the press release, the company has started hiring some positions for their Raleigh location.