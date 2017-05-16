Amazing video shows bald eagle scoop fish from Jordan Lake

Photo by Dan West/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A warm day with barely any clouds over central North Carolina got a little busier Tuesday afternoon when a bald eagle went looking for lunch.

It was right around lunch time over Jordan Lake Tuesday when WNCN photojournalist Dan West captured a bald eagle soaring over the water.

Moments later the bald eagle swooped toward the water and emerged with a fish for lunch.

The bald eagle was nearly extinct in North America 40 years ago, but now thrive across the country and in North Carolina.

