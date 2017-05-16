Dry and warm weather continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — High pressure will float through North Carolina on Tuesday and with it skies should be sunny and winds will be on the light side. That high will back off to our east on Wednesday and that will set up a more southerly flow which will increase our temperatures to around 90 degrees. Humidity levels will stay low so the high of 90 on Wednesday won’t feel like a 90 in the middle of summer.

Thursday will continue the dry weather pattern with highs in the upper 80sto near 90 under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through late Friday, so an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

For next weekend, skies should be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm each day, otherwise temperatures will drop back to the middle 80s, which will still be above our normal high of 80.

Next Monday a cold front will approach and some scattered showers and storms will be possible.

Today will be sunny and warm with a high of 87. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be light out of the south.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. The high will be 90. Winds will be south-southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Wednesday Night will be clear and mild. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 89, winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day shower or storm. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 66.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Monday will have clouds and sun with a few showers and scattered storms. The high will be 84; after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

