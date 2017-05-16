Duke University junior missing in Massachusetts hometown

FRANKLIN, Mass. (CBS News/WNCN) — Police are searching for a missing college student, reports CBS Boston.

Michael Doherty, 20, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants and sneakers. He’s white, 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Doherty is a junior at Duke University who is home for the summer. His family says he was out with friends Saturday night.

Search crews have found a T-shirt and sneakers belonging to Doherty and the focus of the search effort has moved to a swampy area. Crews are using boats, helicopters and dogs in hopes of finding the Duke student.

It’s been raining for several days in Franklin and officials say the water is believed to be up to six feet deep in some spots.

Duke released a statement that read in part “Our thoughts are with Michael and his family for a quick and positive outcome.”

Investigators said Doherty’s phone has not been used since he went missing.

Investigators are urging residents to check the area outside their homes, including any sheds or detached buildings.