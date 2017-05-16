DWI charge filed in deadly Johnston County crash

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car died after the car was hit by a truck in a possible DWI crash in Johnston County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened along Old Fairgrounds Road in Angier around 2:24 pm., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened when the truck, which was pulling a trailer, crossed the centerline on Old Fairgrounds Road, troopers said.

The driver of a Ford Mustang heading the opposite direction was killed when the truck collided with the car, officials said.

The truck driver is charged with DWI and driving left of center, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

No names have been released by authorities.