Extra officers planned at Moore County school after threat made on social media

By Published: Updated:
Google maps image of Union Pines High School.

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County school officials said that there will be more officers at a school on Wednesday after a social media post on Tuesday.

The social media post was made Tuesday afternoon and Moore County Schools Police have been investigating the posts, Catherine Murphy of Moore County Schools said in a statement.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The social media post was regarding Union Pines High School, Murphy confirmed.

The post on Snapchat included a shooting threat, however, Murphy said: “We have no information that would indicate it is a credible threat.”

No other information was released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s