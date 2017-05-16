Extra officers planned at Moore County school after threat made on social media

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County school officials said that there will be more officers at a school on Wednesday after a social media post on Tuesday.

The social media post was made Tuesday afternoon and Moore County Schools Police have been investigating the posts, Catherine Murphy of Moore County Schools said in a statement.

The social media post was regarding Union Pines High School, Murphy confirmed.

The post on Snapchat included a shooting threat, however, Murphy said: “We have no information that would indicate it is a credible threat.”

No other information was released.