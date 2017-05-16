Family and friends remember Holly Springs teen who drowned

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends on Tuesday remembered an 18-year-old Holly Springs senior who drowned less than a month before his high school graduation.

Law enforcement says David Agamloh drowned from fatigue Monday evening while swimming in Lake Jordan. They say Agamloh was wearing clothes while swimming which led to the tragic situation.

Friends of the teenager say they found out what happened through social media.

”I saw the last thing he posted on Snapchat was at the lake,” said Slydde Holtman.

Holtman went to high school with Agamloh. She says when she first heard about the drowning she didn’t want to believe it.

But then, more friends started posting condolences on Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter.

Holtman says Agamloh could always be seen wearing his big headphones around school. She says he loved music, and even made his own songs.

Friends on social media were sharing his songs to honor him.

Holtman says when she found out her friend had died it crushed her. She says everyone who knew Agamloh is hurting.

“He loved everybody, and everybody loved him,” she said. “He’s not someone that you forget,” Holtman added.

In a statement, Holly Springs High School officials said in part, “We are saddened to announce that one of our students died unexpectedly last night. David Agamloh was a senior at Holly Springs High and he tragically drowned last night. David will be greatly missed by his peers and the staff here at Holly Springs High School.”

Holly Springs High School says they did not notify students of the death Tuesday because they found out late in the day. They say Wednesday they will have counselors at the school if students need any support.

Friends were stopping by the Agamloh home late Tuesday night dropping off food, and giving the grieving family support. The family did not wish to speak about the incident.