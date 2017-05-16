Goldsboro man charged with busting into Spring Creek Elementary, stealing laptops

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is facing multiple charges after he broke into Spring Creek Elementary and stole laptops and copy/scanner machines in April, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Baggett, 28, is charged with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, felony possession stolen goods/property, and felony obtain property false pretense in connection with the thefts that occurred from the school on April 25.

Several laptops and a computer copier scanner were taken from the elementary school after someone forced open a door to the building, authorities said. The computer copier scanner was found at a business in the area after Baggett allegedly sold it to them.

Baggett was arrested May 11, but not announced until Tuesday.

He was transported to the Wayne County Jail and given a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Wayne County officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

The sheriff’s office is requesting that anyone with information on the incident contact Det. Sgt. Anthony Mullis at 919-731-1394.

