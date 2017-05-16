Gov. Cooper posts heartfelt note about losing family dog

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper posted a heartfelt message on Facebook about losing his 16-year-old rescue dog named “Chloe.”

The governor called Chloe “smart, playful, mischievous” and a dog that took advantage of her 16 years on Earth.

Chloe fell down the stairs a couple years ago, causing serious injuries – which included Chloe being paralyzed.

“We considered putting her down. But there was something in her eyes when she looked at me that said, ‘I can do this.’ And she hadn’t stopped eating,” Cooper wrote.

Cooper wrote Chloe fought through her injuries to only walk with a limp.

Cooper said he asked Chloe to make it through the election and she did. She got to enjoy food at the Executive Mansion which Cooper described as “pretty good.”

Read Cooper’s full note below.