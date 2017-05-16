Happy to be home, Durham girl talks about being shot while sleeping

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 10-year-old girl who was injured when a bullet came through the ceiling and struck her as she slept is back at home.

Deisy Medina said she is happy to be back home with her family while she recovers.

As she spent the day resting in her father’s bedroom, Medina recalls waking up Sunday morning after she was shot by a bullet coming from the neighbors upstairs.

“I was surprised because I had seen the thing,” she said.

She looked up and saw a bullet hole in the ceiling. Her mom was in bed next to her.

“My mom had seen the thing in my shirt,” said Deisy Medina. “She got my shirt and she had seen the two circles on my stomach.”

Now back home, she’s surrounded by family.

“She is here back with us now,” said Jose Medina, Deisy’s father. “We have her now out of danger thanks to God that this wasn’t worse.”

Jose recalls the panic in the apartment that morning.

“Everybody was asleep and later I listen, everybody was crying for Deisy,” he said.

Deisy says she got visits from Durham police and her teachers while in the hospital.

She has a message for everyone who thought of her during such a terrifying experience.

“Thank you for helping me,” she said. “I am so good.”

Investigators were in the Oak Creek Village apartment complex Tuesday talking to the family and neighbors.

Durham police say they are following leads, but as of now, no arrests have been made.