Human remains found near flea market in Orange County

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — Human remains were found Tuesday afternoon near a flea market in Orange County, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they do not suspect foul play in the discovery of the “skeletal remains.”

The remains were found just before 12:30 p.m. in woods near 508 Buckhorn Road in Mebane, deputies said.

North Carolina Department of Transportation workers found the remains near the entrance to the Buckhorn Flea Market.

The remains were transported to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh for examination and positive identification.

