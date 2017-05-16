Crash closes I-95 south of Lumberton; detour in place

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision has closed Interstate 95 near exit 10 just south of Lumberton, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported.

NCDOT says the road could stay closed until 5 p.m.

WBTW-TV reported that viewer Vicki Harding Sorensen posted a photo from I-95 with visible smoke coming from the area. According to Sorensen, many motorists have been stuck in the area since 12:45 p.m. and people are walking around on the interstate.

The following detour is in place:

Motorists headed northbound must take Exit 2 and turn left onto N.C. 130 North. Continue onto N.C. 130 North to U.S. 301 North/Bond Street. Follow U.S. 301 North to get back to I-95 North.

For drivers traveling south, take Exit 10 and turn right onto U.S. 301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto N.C. 130 East/East Main Street to turn onto I-95 South.