DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Sedgefield Street.

Police were not able to provide a block number or exact location.

The victim suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. No further details were provided by police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.