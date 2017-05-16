No blood trail between crashed ATV, Cary man’s body, warrants say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A man’s body had suffered “extensive trauma” when it was found in a carport at an Apex home on May 12, warrants say.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 3900 block of Green Level Road in Apex around 8:30 a.m. after they received a call about a body on the property.

A neighbor saw an ATV on its side in that residence’s front yard. That ATV had blood and other bodily fluids on it, warrants say.

The body of a man was found behind a vehicle in a carport at the home, “some distance from the ATV.”

Investigators identified the body as Richard Wray Council, 47.

Council’s body was face up and had suffered “extensive amount of trauma.” Council’s underwear was intact but his pants were at knee-level, warrants say.

There was no visible blood trail between the body and the ATV, warrants say.

A relative told authorities they last heard from Council at 12:30 a.m. May 12 when he was going out to check his property.

Warrants say investigators believe this death to be a homicide or suicide and was not due to natural causes or an accident.

Investigators were at the scene for much of May 12.

Warrants show multiple medical examiners had to be called to the scene due to the state of the man’s body.