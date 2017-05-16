Man wearing only a mask flashed motorists on US 64, Nash County sheriff says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 52-year-old man faces indecent exposure charges after Nash County deputies said he stood along U.S. 64 wearing nothing but a mask on five separate occasions.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it received calls on five occasions between May 5 and 13 reporting a man flashing passing vehicles on U.S. 64 near mile marker 448 in Spring Hope.

Callers said the man was completely nude except for a mask.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was unable to apprehend the suspect following each reported flashing.

But through “diligent investigative efforts,” Bobby Lee Marshall, of Louisburg was arrested following an interview at the Sheriff’s Office.

He was changed with five counts of indecent exposure.

He received a $1,250 secured bond.