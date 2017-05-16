Person County district attorney resigns amid ‘hire my wife’ scheme accusations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina district attorney submitted his resignation Monday after being accused of conspiring with a colleague to hire each other’s wives and allow them to collect salaries for little work.

Wallace Bradsher, district attorney for Person and Caswell counties, submitted his resignation to Gov. Roy Cooper in an email Monday.

“It has been my highest professional honor to serve the people of Person and Caswell Counties. The partnership my Office has created with law enforcement has resulted in an over 30% reduction in crime and the closure of over a hundred drug houses,” Bradsher wrote.

A whistleblower lawsuit made public in February accuses Bradsher and Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer of hiring their own wives. Shortly thereafter, the women swapped jobs.

RELATED: NC district attorneys take part in ‘hire my wife’ scheme, lawsuit says

Blitzer resigned in March after agents from the State Bureau of Investigation searched his office.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday he had appointed former district attorney Tom Keith to serve as interim.

Debra Halbrook is seeking protection under the North Carolina Whistleblowers Act after she alerted the SBI of the scheme in 2016.

Halbrook was close to being fully vested when she was fired in January by Bradsher “in a fit of rage,” according to a release.

Halbrook served as a legal assistance to Bradsher.

Halbrook said she witnessed then Assistance District Attorney John Hoyte Stultz III falsify payroll information to show the women worked full time.

A release says the women collected more than $100,000 combined per year as part of the scheme.

A complaint says Bradsher’s wife resigned and Blitzer’s was fired.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.