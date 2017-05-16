Person missing after boats collide on NC lake

By Published:
WBTV photo of search efforts on Tuesday.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A search resumed Tuesday morning for a missing boater on Lake Norman following a boat collision late Monday night.

The Huntersville Fire Department says two boats collided just after 11 p.m. on the lake, near Weatherly Lane in Huntersville.

Two people were on each boat and three of the four were found by responders and taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Crews searched the lake for the fourth person Monday night.

Dive team crews and responders from Charlotte Fire Department, Denver Fire Department, Cornelius-Lemey Fire Rescue, Cornelius Police Department and Huntersville Police Department all assisted in the search.

No names have been released.

