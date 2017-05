FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County deputy was forced to shoot and kill a dog Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Allgood Drive, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said a pit bull first attacked the deputy, who then fatally shot the dog.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but a condition is not available.