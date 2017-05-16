SC man who sexually assaulted teen girl while sister tried to fight him off sentenced

By Published:
Antwine Ham (Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — On Monday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a person from Florence pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct first-degree and kidnapping.

According to the press release, Antwine Ham pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while her 6-year-old sister tried to fight him off. Ham was unknown to both of the girls when he abducted them from the side of the road as they walked to a middle school function, the press release says.

Ham received a 22 year sentence and will have to register as a sex offender upon release.

The case was investigated by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and SLED, and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee of the Attorney General’s Office, the press release said.

