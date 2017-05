SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – Selma police are investigating a shooting incident Tuesday at the Masters Inn hotel on U.S. 70.

Johnston County dispatch received a call around 3:30 a.m. concerning a medical emergency at the hotel, located at 318 U.S. 70.

Once on scene, official learned there had been a shooting.

Police cleared the scene by 10:30 a.m. No word on if anyone suffered injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

