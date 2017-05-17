2 men found shot to death inside Raleigh home, police say

Two people were found shot to death at the home on Spanglers Spring Way (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responding to a shooting call at a Raleigh home found two men dead Wednesday morning, Raleigh police said.

A 911 call regarding a shooting at 7036 Spanglers Spring Way came in just before 5 a.m. Responding officers found two men dead at the scene inside of the house, police said.

Police told CBS North Carolina that the shooting was not domestic.

No one else was injured in the shooting and police said there’s no threat to the community. Police said they’re not looking for any suspects.

The shooting is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

