A.L. Stanback Middle to release at noon due to heat concerns in school

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A malfunctioning air conditioning system, combined with 90-degree temperatures today, has led to A.L. Stanback Middle School officials releasing students early today.

The school sent an alert Wednesday morning telling parents that the air conditioning system is not functioning properly and students will be released at noon due to concerns over the temperature in the school.

Maintenance staff will work throughout the day to fix the system and fans and water stations have been installed throughout the hallways and building in order to keep students and staff from getting overheated or dehydrated, officials said.

A.L. Stanback is the only school in Orange County to be affected by the issue.

Parents are being asked to make sure that students have transportation available.