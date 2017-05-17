Arrest made in shooting of 10-year-old girl in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old Durham man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Sunday morning shooting of a 10-year-old girl, police said.

James Scott Berish, 23, of Durham was charged with with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a stolen firearm (a .45-caliber handgun).

Berish turned himself in to officers.

Desiy Medina was sleeping early Sunday when a bullet traveled down from an apartment above hers and struck her in the stomach.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road.

She spent the night at the hospital but was released Monday.

Medina is a fourth grade student at Creekside Elementary School.

No one was in the apartment where police believed the bullet came from when officers searched it.

