Blue Cross Blue Shield NC to cut 165 jobs, mostly in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 150 people working for Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina for the past year will be out of a job next month.

The company told CBS North Carolina that the company is eliminating 165 customer service positions brought on when it increased customer service capacity during this past open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act.

Most of these positions eliminated are from the Durham location. The Fayetteville and Winston-Salem locations will also lose positions.

The employees were given a 30 days notice.

“We deeply regret having to eliminate any positions, but our call volume does not justify our current staffing levels. The stability of our systems has greatly reduced the time it takes to answer and handle calls, and we currently have more customer service professionals than is justified by our customer and business needs. That being said, making the decision to eliminate jobs is always difficult – and one the company takes very seriously. “ said April Umminger, BCBSNC spokeswoman.