APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex police said officers are assisting with a water rescue after a vehicle went off Apex Barbecue Road.

The vehicle went into Beaver Creek, officials said.

The call came in aroudn 4:45 p.m.

Apex Police said Apex Barbecue Road is closedn from Kinship Lane to Evans Road due to the crash.

