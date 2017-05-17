Fayetteville behind in road repairs, study says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville roads are below industry standard according to a recent study.

On average, the roads are resurfaced every 40 years.

Langdon Street, right outside of Fayetteville State University, looks like a never ending maze.

Residents say bumpy roads in their neighborhood create quite a headache.

“Even when I back out of my yard, I pick up sand and gravel in my tires daily, but they’re bumpy, they won’t repave them, they just patch them,” said Rudolph McNeill.

District 3 extends 82 miles in Fayetteville.

According to a recent study, only 7 percent of the roads there were resurfaced in the last eight years.

Corina Street hasn’t had fresh asphalt in 40 years.

Fayetteville Mayor Pro Tem. Mitch Colvin called it “shameful.”

“It’s shameful that the patchwork has now expired, now there’s grass and vegetation growing through it and I’d hate to be driving here on a daily bases,” Colvin said.

City engineers say it costs up to $300,000 per mile for resurfacing.

A consultant rates the pavement from 0-100, 0 being the worst shape.

Fayetteville Engineering & Infrastructure Director Rob Stone said “60 or below, we look at city wide, that group of streets and then we try to spread that out across the city to be equitable.”

Colvin says the formula deciding which streets to resurface must be revisited.

“If we have a formula that’s working properly, we wouldn’t have areas that look like this and other areas that are getting their second and third pavement cycle,” said Colvin .

Stone says funding is their greatest challenge.

This year the city intends to spend over $4.15 million dollars repairing roads.

City Council members are also working to identify more funds to devote to road repairs.