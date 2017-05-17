Fayetteville police investigate attempted rape on Cumberland Street

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help in identifying individuals seen in surveillance images in relation to an attempted rape Tuesday night on Cumberland Street.

Just after 9 p.m., the victim was on the 400 block of Cumberland Street when someone driving a brown or gold four-door vehicle stopped and asked for directions.

As the victim was leaving the parking lot, two men in a brown or gold four-door vehicle pulled up next to her and asked if she wanted a ride, police said.

At that time, one of the men got of out the car and pushed the victim to the ground. He then began to take off the victim’s clothing, police said.

Another car then pulled into the area, scaring off the suspects, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted rape investigation, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).