RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews extinguished a house fire in Wake County on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at a single-story home around 8:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Forestville Road, officials said.

Damaged from the fire was mainly in the kitchen of the home, officials told CBS North Carolina’s Amy Cutler.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened just outside I-540 near Buffaloe Road.

Wake New Hope fire crews responded to the blaze.