Former UNC star PJ Hairston arrested in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Former University of North Carolina basketball player P.J. Hairston was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Wrightsville Beach Wednesday.

According to Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House, after a disturbance at a Wings store, a man driving Hairston’s car was stopped by officers, who asked where the car owner was.

Hairston was on a beach strand and after officers discovered Hairston had a warrant out on him out of Orange County.

Officers then Hairston was arrested. House said he didn’t know what the warrant was for and that Hairston was arrested without a problem.

After being drafted by the Miami Heat with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft, Hairston played parts of the 2014-15 and ’15-16 seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. In the ’15-16 season, Hairston played for the Toronto Raptors, Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies.

He is currently on the roster of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets’ NBA Developmental League team in Texas.

During the 2012-13 season at UNC, Hairston averaged 14.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for a Tar Heel team that went 25-11.

In 2015, Hairston was cited in Charlotte for driving with a revoked license, speeding, driving left of center and having expired tags. In 2013, he was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving without a license.

